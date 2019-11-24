



The Amarillo Police Department recognized Sgt. Zachary Charter and Officer Jeremy Strickland for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday honors.

On Nov. 3, Charter was working patrol as a supervisor, when he heard officers being dispatched to a call where a vehicle had just been stolen. The owner told police he woke up to a loud noise. He said he found that someone had stolen his SUV out of his garage and drove it through the garage door. Charter was in the area, so he started toward the residence. While en route, he saw a Ford SUV matching the description of the one that had just been stolen.

Charter activated his emergency lights on his marked patrol unit, and the vehicle was pulled over in the 900 block of South Eastern. The SUV had a license plate that matched the one reported stolen, as well as the same vehicle description. Strickland arrived at Charter’s location, and they began calling the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle was searched, and no one else was found inside.

While searching the suspect, police found he had several sets of keys. Earlier in the evening, another officer had been sent on a theft call, and this suspect matched the description given in that call as well. The vehicle was returned to the owner, and the other miscellaneous keys were taken and booked as evidence for further investigation.

The suspect was booked into the Potter County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a felony charge.

APD recognizes Charter and Strickland for their quick response and excellent observation skills, which helped this victim get his vehicle returned.