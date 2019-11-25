3:30 p.m. update: Temperatures in Austin hit 87 degrees on Monday, setting a daily heat record for Nov. 25 and surpassing the previous record set in 1967 by 2 degrees.

Normally at this time of year, Austin temperatures range from a low of 47 degrees to a daytime high of 68. Monday’s reading is nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Monday forecast for Austin: Just three days stand between us and Thanksgiving and it looks like they’re going to be warm ones!

Temperatures on Monday will increase to a high of 82 degrees, which is warmer than the normal high on Nov. 25 in Austin, the National Weather Service said. Typically, this day records a high of 68 degrees, according to climate data.

Patchy fog will clear out of the area by 11 a.m. and then skies will be sunny during the day, forecasters said.

Skies will become mostly cloudy at night as temperatures decrease to a low around 63 degrees. The day’s low temperature is also much warmer than normal.

Usually, the low is 42 degrees at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and 47 degrees at Camp Mabry on Nov. 25, according to climate data.

The rest of the week will have temperatures in the 60s and upper 70s, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 49.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 67. Cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 60.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 61.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 74. Mostly clear at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 47.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 62.