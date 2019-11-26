10:25 a.m. update: U.S. 281 north of Johnson City has been reopened after a deadly crash Tuesday morning, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Earlier: U.S. 281 between Johnson City and Round Mountain has been shut down in both directions because of a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Two people were killed in the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

US 281 north of Johnson City, all lanes now open. #BeSafeDriveSmart

