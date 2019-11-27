GLEN ROSE — The Heritage High School girls basketball team split their games in the Glen Rose Classic, edging Grapeland on Monday evening before dropping a decision to Nocona on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Jaguars held off Grapeland, 52-50, prevailing after a 36-all tie at the end of three quarters. The Jags fell behind early, 13-9, then netted 15 points in the second quarter to take a 3-point halftime lead.

But on Tuesday morning, the Jags lost to Nocona, 52-38. Kylar Kenter led HHS with 12 points and Danielle Wallace added 10 in the setback.

In the Crandall tournament, the Jags went 4-2, beating Scurry Rosser, 42-11, and Wilmer-Hutchins, 41-19, before falling to Brownsboro, 67-41, and Class 2A power Martin’s Mill, 57-40.

HHS bounced back to beat Hallsville, 44-26, and Lake Worth, 55-30. Against Hallsville, HHS shut out the Lady Bobcats 11-0 in the first period en route to the win; then in the Lake Worth game, the Jags pulled away after blitzing out to a 15-4 lead.

The Jags (6-5) will travel to Benbrook next Tuesday to resume non-district play.