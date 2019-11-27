NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's big Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place amid strong winds that could potentially ground the giant character balloons.

The balloons have caused mishaps and injuries in the past when gusts blew them off course.

The New York City Police Department says it's monitoring wind gauges along the 2-½ mile (3.22-kilometer) parade route.

It will order the 16 helium-filled balloons to a lower altitude or have them removed entirely if wind speeds reach dangerous levels.

The National Weather Service is projecting sustained winds of up to 26 mph (42 kph) with gusts to 39 mph (63 kph).

The iconic character balloons will be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says "it's going to be a game-day decision."