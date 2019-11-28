Eanes school district and Westlake families are spreading holiday cheer this season.

West Ridge Middle School students adopted 50 Austin families — 25 from Keeling Middle School and 25 from Crockett High School — for their Season of Giving project.

The tradition began a few years ago, after a campus custodian’s home and her belongings were heavily damaged by flooding. Several families at Keeling Middle School were also affected by the floods, so the campus collected gifts and created an annual tradition.

Principal Dianne Carter said each of the school’s wildcat times, or homeroom classes, adopts a family and “the kids go out and play Santa.”

Carter, who used to work at Keeling, said she has seen both sides of the project. While working at Keeling, she recalls directing families to the school’s library, where they would collect their gifts.

“People would walk out with bags of gifts smiling from ear to ear,” Carter said. “It was really cool to see the receiving side of that. But to be here and get to see the giving side and how excited our kids are, that is also exciting.”

Wish lists can range in requests from cleaning supplies, dishes and blankets to electronics such as flat screen televisions.

“There was one kid that asked for a guitar, and our kids managed to connect with someone that made it possible to get the kid an acoustic guitar and an electric guitar,” Carter said. “It was pretty dang cool.”

Students will collect gifts through Dec. 10 with delivery slated for Dec. 17.

“One of our biggest challenges as adults on campus is to help our kids remember and realize why we are doing this,” Carter said. “I’ve thought a lot lately about the most important things in life, and they are not necessarily things you can touch. Actually, most are intangible.”

Barton Creek Elementary continues Joy Drive

Barton Creek Elementary students are also helping spread good tidings with their annual Joy Drive.

For the last 15 years, the campus has been collecting toys for Austin Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

Blue Santa provides gifts, toys, and gift cards for families in need during the holiday season, serving over 6,000 families in the Austin area.

Katie Poole, a fifth grade teacher, said the program first began with a Starbucks Coffee partnership, but after the company discontinued the program, the campus carried on the giving back tradition.

“Our student population and parents are generous, and they recognize there are people in Austin that are not as fortunate as we are in this community,” Poole said.

Collecting about 1,000 toys throughout the project’s duration, Poole said giving back is a theme at the campus.

“Every grade level does its own charity project,” Poole said. “It’s a really great way to teach our kids to be involved citizens.”

Students can donate toys through Dec. 19.

Police collecting for Brown Santa

In other news, the West Lake Hills Police Department is collecting toys for the Brown Santa program though Dec. 18. The program provides assistance to underprivileged children

and their families in Travis County and senior residents of local retirement centers in Travis County. Non-perishable foods, new and unwrapped toys and gifts, board games and books are suggested.

The Rollingwood Police Department is also accepting donations for Brown Santa.