GEORGETOWN

Early voting starts Monday

for City Council runoff

Early in-person voting will run Monday through Dec. 6 in the runoff election for City Council District 1. Election Day is Dec. 10.

Alex Fuller and Mary Calixtro are the candidates on the ballot. The winner of the election will complete the remainder of the term ending in May 2021.

The polling location for the runoff election is the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE. Inner Loop. For polling hours: wilco.org/elections.

City Council members typically serve three-year terms representing one of seven, single-member districts.

AUSTIN

ACC collecting donations

for Brown Santa Program

Austin Community College is collecting donations of games and puzzles for the Travis County sheriff’s office Brown Santa Program.

Donations may be dropped off at any ACC police office through Monday. Monetary donations may be dropped off to the ACC Student Government Association mailbox on the Highland Campus, 6101 ACC Highland Campus Drive.

Gifts will be presented to the sheriff’s office at 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at the ACC Highland Campus Social Staircase.

For information: mohammed.elghoul@austincc.edu.

GEORGETOWN

Animal Shelter seeks

donations for holidays

The Georgetown Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive, is seeking donations for the holiday season and Giving Tuesday Dec. 3.

Monetary donations are encouraged, but donated items help to support the shelter’s animal welfare programs. There is an Angel Tree in the shelter lobby with ornaments featuring needed items, such as specialized toys, food and cleaning products. The items are also featured on the shelter’s Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/WoofPurr. A portion of the money spent on Amazon can be donated to the shelter by selecting the animal shelter as the designated nonprofit on Amazon Smile.

Beds for dogs are available to donate at a discount to the shelter by visiting kuranda.com/donate and designating the Georgetown Animal Shelter as the recipient. Other items accepted by the shelter include laundry detergent, dish soap, facial tissues, hand sanitizer and new or used blankets and towels.

For information: pets.georgetown.org.

LAGO VISTA

Tree lighting ceremony

takes place Monday

The city of Lago Vista and the Lago Vista Property Owners Association will host the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 5803 Thunderbird Drive.

Entertainment will be provided by the Lago Vista High School Viking Band, North Shore Studios, Hill Country Singers, Lago Vista Intermediate School Choir and Lago Vista Academy.

The event will feature food and drinks, face painting by Star Face Painting, games with Grace Church and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

BASTROP

Tree of Angels ceremony

takes place Monday night

The Tree of Angels Dedication Ceremony will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Calvary Episcopal Church, 603 Spring St.

The free ceremony, featuring guest speaker the Honorable Judge Benton Eskew, will honor victims and survivors of violent crime.

The 2019 Tree of Angels will remain on display throughout the holiday season at First National Bank, 489 Texas 71.

For more information: 512-549-5100.

American-Statesman staff