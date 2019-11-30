Editor’s Note: The Caprock Chronicles are edited by Jack Becker a Librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be contacted at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Jean Stuntz, Ph. D., teaches History at West Texas A&M University. Her research interests include, women and the law, women in the Texas Revolution, and women of the Texas Panhandle Plains. She recently authored a chapter in Texas Women and Ranching edited by Deborah M. Liles and Cecilia G. Verable, Texas A&M Press, 2019.

In 1885, Mary Jane Alexander, her husband Reverend C. W. Alexander, and their five children moved from Sherman to Mobeetie, Texas. Rev. Alexander had been asked to start a new Presbyterian church in the Wild West town of Mobeetie in the Eastern Panhandle. As the family journeyed there, they crossed the Pease River, which was in flood. While crossing a tree or other large mass hit their wagon.

Reverend Alexander and Mary Jane were both thrown out of the wagon and into the river. C. W. was upstream, and though he went under the water, the current pushed him into the horses and he was able to use their harnesses to pull himself back up. Mary Jane was holding their baby but she still managed to grab onto the wagon tongue and keep both their heads above water.

After arriving at Mobeetie, the Alexanders moved into a small house and C.W. began his ministry, which took him all around the Eastern Panhandle. Shortly afterwards, he was caught out in a freezing rain one night and that, combined with the water that had gotten into his lungs during his plunge into the Pease River, caused his death in 1885. Mary Jane was left a widow at 46 with five children in a place where she had few friends and no relations.

While most women in this position would have quickly remarried or moved back East, Mary Jane instead filed for homestead on one section of land and bought an adjoining section on Washita Creek near the border with Indian Territory. This was the beginning of the Alexander Ranch.

She and her children fought for their survival, gathering wild grasses to sell to the soldiers in Fort Elliott as hay and wild plums, which she made into jelly for the soldiers and the people of Mobeetie. (Mary Jane gathered empty whiskey bottles from around the saloon tents in Mobeetie and turned them into jelly jars.)

Her sons gathered bones left by the buffalo hunters and took them to Dodge City Kansas, to sell. The second youngest son, R. T., at the age of fourteen, became a freighter after these trips, carrying supplies from Wheeler County to Dodge City and back again.

The family was always on the lookout for unbranded cattle that had strayed from nearby ranches. The ranch owners and managers all admired and respected Mary Jane and allowed her sons to claim these calves as their own.

The cowboys came to visit often, both to get a home-cooked meal and to teach some of their skills to the Alexander family. Mary Jane was always ready to whip up another pan of biscuits for the young men. As R. T. grew up, he studied animal husbandry and bred the strays he found into a magnificent heard of Herefords.

If you could have asked her neighbors about Mary Jane Alexander, they would have described her as a very religious women who was known for her hospitality and determination to give her children a better life. She educated all her children at Polk College in Missouri. Her oldest son, Hugh, became a Presbyterian minister like his father, the second son, (R. T.) became a respected rancher, and the third son, Erastus, became a doctor. Her two daughters were also college educated, Nona became a teacher until she married and Lucy a missionary to China.

When Nona married and moved to Canadian, Mary Jane went with her. Here, too, she was widely respected for her piety, charity, and kindness. When it became obvious that she was nearing her end, people came from all over to say goodbye, to tell her how much they appreciated all the things she had done for them. She died in 1929.

One reason that we know so much about this pioneer is that in 1991 the Alexander Ranch received an honor from the Texas Land heritage organization, part of the Texas Department of Agriculture, for being the longest continually operating, family-owned ranch in Hemphill County and to receive that honor they had to prove up their history.

Mary Jane was celebrated earlier, in 1961, as being the first woman rancher in the Texas Panhandle. The family put some of their papers in the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Research Center and donated money for a gallery in the museum to honor the Panhandle pioneers.

Mary Jane Alexander epitomizes the Texas pioneer woman. She centered her life on family, her faith, and her community. She was hard-working, resourceful, and generous. It was women like her who made the Panhandle and the southern plains into the amazing communities they are today.