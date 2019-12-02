25 years ago:

CHICAGO - American Eagle Airlines canceled more than a dozen flights out of Chicago after some pilots balked at flying in icy weather in the same type of plane that crashed a month ago in Indiana.

50 years ago:

BERLIN - The U.S. Army took over guarding the empty Spandau war crimes prison from the Soviet army in formal ceremonies today.

75 years ago:

DALHART - A four-day, fruitless ground and air search in this area for the reported wreckage of a plane has been ended, Dalhart air base authorities announced.

100 years ago:

O.A. Mattheus, farmer of Lynn County, was here one or two days this week attending to business matters and prospecting.