The Lubbock Area United Way announced on Giving Tuesday that the organization surpassed its 2019 annual campaign goal.

The total raised this year was $5,901,655, almost $13,000 more than the goal announced in August.

More than 700 volunteers helped run the campaign, states a news release.

“That’s why you are here today because you are people who rise,” said Campaign Chairman Tony Lloyd at the Victory Report Luncheon. “You are people who stand with the most vulnerable. You are the people who give voice to the voiceless. You are the people who make sure that we are always searching and finding the people who are standing alone in our community.”

The Lubbock area has contributed more than $188 million to support human service organizations in the United Way’s 73-year history.

More than half of this year’s total was raised through the Lubbock Area United Way’s Loaned Executive/JumpStart programs.

The campaign total came in short at last year’s Victory Report Luncheon, and this year’s goal was set slightly lower.

The money raised during the annual campaign supports 23 community partner agencies who work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable child care, crisis situations, character development, adult literacy, job training and youth mentoring.