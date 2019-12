Barrera & Solis Law Firm are teaming up for the forth year with CASA to make a child’s Christmas special.

The law firm has Christmas ornaments with a child’s name, age and wish list of a foster child in Jim Wells County. Return the gift to the law firm by Dec. 18th and CASA will make special deliveries before Christmas.

Theres a total of forty ornaments left and are available at the Barrera & Solis Law Firm at 700 East 2nd street in Alice.