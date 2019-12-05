Robstown City Council member Cezar Martinez and lead singer of the Tejano group David Lee Garza y Los Musicales was arrested for DWI Nov. 21, around 11:12 p.m.

According to the arrest report Martinez was driving at high speed on State Highway 44 near Farm to Market Road 1694.

After the trooper pulled Martinez over an open alcohol container was found inside the vehicle. The trooper then asked Martinez to step out and determined Martinez was under the influence of alcohol. He then arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.