Christmas magic was back in action with the Glen Rose Hometown Christmas Parade last Saturday, and the evening was capped off once again by a special local tradition — the Teddy Bear Express.

The Teddy Bear Express, an effort to provide a “gently used” stuffed animal for children at the close of the annual Christmas parade, began in 2011 under the direction of volunteer Eva Hanke — who became known as the “Teddy Bear lady.”

Church members Karen Singletary and Ann Rhodes along with Amber Oliver and her husband, pastor James Oliver, helped in the effort give away hundreds of stuffed toys once more.

There were approximately 500 Teddy bears and other stuffed animals that were waiting in the gazebo on the downtown courthouse square for the eager children, starting just moments after they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus glide by on their special float straight from the North Pole.

“One of the many joys of Christmas is giving,” James Oliver said. “At Cornerstone, we love to give free Teddy bears or stuffed animals to all of the children after the parade. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces as they find the perfect Teddy bear or stuffed animal makes all of the effort to collect, clean, and set up the bears worthwhile! We always look forward to this each year!”

After Eva Hanke passed away at age 83 in October 2017, members of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church began operating and organizing the Teddy Bear Express — aka Teddy Bear Ministry — to continue the tradition.

The stuffed animals are received through donations from the community and the Methodist Thrift Store in Glen Rose.

She estimated that approximately two-thirds of the Teddy bears were given away that night, and James said he thought that 350 to 400 were given. Each child who participated was told they could take one large animal or two stuffed ones.

Amber Oliver noted that this year the overall crowd, despite nice weather, seemed to be “a little bit smaller” than last year’s.

Some of the left-over stuffed animals will be donated to first responders in the immediate area, available to young children who are involved in potentially traumatic situations, James Oliver noted.