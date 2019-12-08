FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A police officer has been fatally shot outside a police station in northwestern Arkansas and the suspected gunman is dead, officials said.

Officers inside the Fayetteville Police Department building heard gunshots at around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. They went outside and discovered a colleague who had been shot in a parking lot, next to a police cruiser, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said during a news conference that officers chased the suspect into an alley between the police department and city prosecutor's office. The officers then shot and killed the suspect.

Reynolds said the officer had been waiting for his partner in the parking lot when the shooting happened. He said he didn't know the shooter's motivation.

"It appears the suspect came into the back parking lot and just executed my officer," Reynolds said.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, but the officer and suspected shooter died of their injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the shooter or the officer who was killed, nor the names of the responding officers.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were to work the crime scene, Reynolds said.

The gunfire sparked a scare at the nearby city square, where a crowd was taking in the Lights of the Ozarks installation, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Police say there's no threat to the public.

The fatal Arkansas shooting followed the shooting death of a Houston police officer Saturday night.