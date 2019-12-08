“BELIEVE YOU THAT I AM ABLE TO DO THIS?... ACCORDING TO YOUR FAITH BE IT UNTO YOU.” (MATTHEW 9: 28 & 29)



Faith and feeling are two different things. Faith and belief, on the other hand, are the same and meant to be in the way God made us to live and operate. What we believe determines our choices, and our choices determine our life. Faith is doing what we choose because of what we believe. Faith in what we believe determines what we do or say, or how we act and thus produces the outcomes of our choices and the path for our life. Faith is never dependent on what we see, what we hear, what we smell, or taste or touch. Feelings on the other hand, are totally dependent on these physical factors.

Faith is what we believe to be true regardless of physical circumstances. Sometimes our physical circumstance belies our faith in the goodness and mercy of a loving God, but it is here that we double down on the power of faith to overcome obstacles and pain and deliver us to the other side of any situation or circumstance. It is our belief in God’s presence and power that allows His power to work “all things together for good to those who love the Lord and are the called according to His purpose.”