Sunday forecast for Austin: Above-normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected in the early part of the week before temperatures drop to below normal at midweek across the Austin area.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 and an overnight low around 59, the National Weather Service said.

This trend continues through Monday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front with strong wind gusts and light rain will bringing much colder temperatures to the area Monday night. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach the mid-40s to mid-50s, meteorologists said.

Temperatures will remain below normal Wednesday and Thursday before returning to near normal Friday. Sunny and dry days are ahead for later in the week, forecasters said.

Take a look at the week ahead:

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 and an overnight low around 42. Rain is likely after midnight with about a 70% chance. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: 90% chance of rain with a high near 48 and an overnight low around 34.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 56 and an overnight low around 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 58 and an overnight low around 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 63 and an overnight low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 70.