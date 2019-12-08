A man is facing felony charges after police have accused him of removing a firearm from the scene of a deadly shooting in East Austin on Friday, according to court documents.

Austin police responded to the Valero in the 6300 block of East Riverside Drive near Montopolis Drive around 5:33 a.m. Officers, Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin firefighters found two people shot dead in front of the store but no weapon, an arrest affidavit said.

A witness told police he was driving west on East Riverside Drive approaching the intersection of Montopolis Drive when he heard gunshots coming from the Circle K parking lot. He slowed down and saw a man shooting into a Mazda and then walk in front of the vehicle and shoot himself.

According to police, Florencio Felix Barron, 43, approached the car that his wife, 36-year-old Veneranda Martinez-Gutierrez, was driving in the parking lot of the Valero and shot her. He then walked to the front of the car and shot himself.

The witness added that he then saw two men run up to Barron’s body but was unable to see what they were doing.

An officer was told by another man at the scene that he heard someone stole the gun from the scene, but he did not know who, court documents said.

Police reviewing surveillance video said they could see a man approaching the body but not what he was doing. The video showed the man then quickly leave. A photo of the man was put out to police in hopes of identifying him, the affidavit said.

At 5:15 p.m. police responded to reports of a trespasser at the JD Market convenience store, 7310 E. Riverside Drive, about a mile from the Valero gas station. A man, now identified as Christopher Douglas Kempf, 47, was cited for criminal trespassing there.

Before leaving the scene, police recognized Kempf from the photo of the man they believed stole a gun from the shooting scene earlier that day, according to the affidavit. Police placed him in custody, and he admitted to taking the gun from the scene, saying he would have sold it, the affidavit said.

Kempf was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, both third-degree felonies. He remained in the Travis County Correctional Complex on Sunday with a combined bail set at $20,000, jail records show.