Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Hermitage Drive and the Rundberg on-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between Rundberg Lane and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Battle Bend Boulevard and Williamson Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. The southbound right lane will be closed between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp from Woodland Avenue may also be closed. Various closures in both directions at St. Johns Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound right two lanes will be closed between FM 487 and Bell County from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers Boulevard and University Boulevard until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the frontage road will also be reduced to one lane between Interstate 35 and the exit. Slow moving work crews on the left shoulder in both directions between Loop 1 and Lakeline Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the left lane may be closed. Slow moving work crews on the southbound right shoulder between Loop 360 and Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the right lane may also be closed. The turnarounds in both directions will be closed at Loyola Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The south-to-north turnaround at Vargas Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights and 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed at Lamar Boulevard from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July 2020.

U.S. 290 East: Alternating closures of the westbound main lanes and frontage roads under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; follow signs for detours as needed. The westbound entrance ramp west of Texas 130 will be closed as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; use next ramp. The right lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed approaching Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Texas 71: Reduced to one eastbound lane between Riverside Drive and Old Bastrop Highway from 8 p.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: The northbound right lane and entrance ramp from Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via Blue Bluff to U.S. 290. The southbound Exit No. 439 to Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour using previous exits. Alternating closures for southbound Exits No. 436 to Parmer Lane and No. 437 to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; watch for signs for detours. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Slow moving work crews on the right shoulder in both directions between U.S. 183 and RM 2222 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the left lane may also be closed. The southbound right lane will be closed between the Colorado River and RM 2244 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until July 2020. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

Loop 275 (N. Lamar Boulevard): The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed across U.S. 183 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Spur 69 (Koenig Lane): The eastbound right lane will be closed at the ramp to southbound Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday night. The entrance ramp will remain open.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Various closures under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February 2020.

RM 2222: The left lane will be closed in both directions between Grover Avenue and Arroyo Seco from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday weekends through Dec. 16.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March 2020.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March 2020. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March 2020. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March 2020. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 2020.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March 2020. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March 2020.