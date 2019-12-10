The days are getting colder and darker. Colorful holiday light displays are popping up in neighborhoods and restaurants. A minister friend of mine refers to this time as "the Christmas tornado." For better or for worse, the holidays are upon us.

As a dad and husband, I generally like the holidays. Some of our yearly holiday family traditions include seeing the Nutcracker at Ballet Austin, visiting the Trail of Lights in Zilker Park, and participating in an informal contest among our neighbors for the most elaborate holiday lawn art displays. (Some people say our street is like a mini version of the Trail of Lights.)

As an ordained minister I also value this time of year. Winter solstice, Christmas, Bodhi Day, Hanukkah, Diwali and Kwanzaa are only some of the holidays and festivals that occur at this time. The fact that many disparate, ancient cultures have some type of annual remembrance or celebration as autumn turns to winter suggests something universal about our humanity. We are ritualistic beings, and there is something powerfully symbolic about intentionally cultivating light and compassion as we prepare to face the coldest, darkest time of the year.

In these ever increasing busy times there is something psychologically skillful about structuring time at the end of the year to be with the important people and communities in our lives and to practice gratitude.

But as a clinical psychologist, I have mixed feelings about the holidays too. Therapists’ phones ring off the hook at this time of year. In Buddhist philosophy, we say, "Samsara and nirvana are one," which means that joy and suffering exist together. The phrase illuminates a truth about the holiday season. In the midst of celebration and merry making, depression and anxiety are also on the rise at this time of year. Advertisements for holiday shopping and Christmas music start appearing before Halloween. By the time Christmas and other winter holidays occur many are suffering from seasonal exhaustion. Even more insidious is the cultural expectation of happiness. People are expected to set their cares aside and be happy. For people who are trauma survivors, ill, grieving or alone, the holidays can increase pain and suffering. Nothing amplifies sadness like being reminded of how seemingly blissful everyone else is.

When you feel too busy, remember that no one can do everything. Ask yourself: What are the most important things to you during this holiday season? Also, reflect on why these things are important to you. Are they important because they are congruent with your goals and values? Do they lower your stress or amplify your stress? Are they something you personally want to do or are they external expectations? When we say no to one thing we say yes to something else. Saying no to a party or event, might mean we say yes to self-care or rest and rejuvenation. There’s a lot of wonderful things to do this time of year, but sometimes doing less is doing more. And when things occur that I am simply too busy to do at this time of year, I still take pleasure in knowing that someone is enjoying them, even if it isn’t me.

While holiday goals around events and gift giving can be important and meaningful, they can also leave us feeling exhausted. Perhaps instead of asking what you want to accomplish during the holiday season, reflect upon how you want to be present during this particular time of the year. I find that I am often happiest during the holidays when I slow down and cultivate a sense of presence and equanimity.

The holidays are often a time when families come together, and in our divided political times that can make for heated encounters. I grew up in a very different cultural context and family values than what I have cultivated with my own wife and children. While I don’t share all of the same values of my extended family, I can at least understand the causes and conditions for the political and religious beliefs that they have. I try to focus on what we have in common and remember that I too am not perfect.

It’s always worth considering how important a heated topic is. Is it really worth arguing over? When this situation arises, ask what is most valuable: stating our beliefs or having harmonious relations? Sometimes it is worth speaking our truth even if it won’t change someone else’s mind; just always be aware of what is driving your choices. Honest minds can disagree; we can love each other even when we aren’t the same.

And if you are lonely this holiday season, if you are grieving or struggling, please know that being sad or depressed is actually quite common during this time of year. In this way you are not alone. Please don’t be afraid to reach out to others. You might be surprised at who is feeling the same way. Even seminal spiritual teachers like Jesus or the Buddha needed help. It takes courage to ask for help. Don’t be afraid to ask for support, especially during this time of year.

The holidays can be a time for contemplation, renewal and reconnection. This can be a time to connect to your values and to compassionately look at your life. Reflect on what is skillful, noticing what helps, as well as what hinders, you from how you want to be in the world.

Dr. David Zuniga is a clinical psychologist in private practice in Austin and is also an ordained Zen Buddhist priest. His website is an interdisciplinary source of support: www.drdavidzuniga.com.