Three area school boards met Monday evening for their December meetings. Representatives from Amarillo Independent School District, Canyon Independent School District and River Road Independent School District all provided updates on what occurred during the meetings.

Amarillo ISD

During Monday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees, the board unanimously approved two measures which would help the safety and security of the students as well as the staff at two of the district’s high schools.

First, the board unanimously selected a contractor for asbestos abatement in restrooms as well as the auditorium at Caprock High School. The abatement could take up to 18 months because of it having to be completed in phases. According to the agenda item, the base price for the project is $187,407 and it will be completed by American Abatement, a company out of San Antonio.

Secondly, the board unanimously awarded a contract to purchase and install new security fencing around the perimeter of Palo Duro High School. The board chose to award the contract to Panhandle Steel Buildings, Inc. and it will cost the district $717,504 for the installation.

Board President Robin Malone said both of these updates fall under the safety and security goals of the board.

“We want to make sure there is no asbestos in our schools,” she said. “That our kids are safe when they are in the schools so they can learn and with the fencing, same thing. We want to make sure that our students are safe, and they don’t have to worry. The fence is going to be there. They will be safe and they can concentrate on their studies.”

The board also announced it would be interviewing six applicants for the school board seat left open by the resignation of Trustee and Board Vice President Cristy Wilkinson in November. The district will interview the following people for the vacancy: Doyle Corder, Joanne Garcia Flores, Mark Nair, Laurie Roybal, Claudia Stuart and Amber D’Lynn White.

Superintendent Doug Loomis said this is a strong pool of applicants for the board to choose from. This response shows how successfully the current board is functioning and how people want to be a part of that.

“They see an opportunity to serve the kids, and the parents, and the community of the district,” Loomis said. “I’m excited about the interviews and the process and being a complete team again.”

Looking at the resumes and the letters of support from the candidates, Malone said all the candidates bring a variety of experience and expertise to the process. She hopes the addition to the board will fall right in line with achieving the board’s goals of safety and security, filling academic gaps and college, career and military readiness.

“What’s on paper doesn’t always tell the full story,” she said. “We want to interview them, talk to them, interact with them. There are going to be some really hard questions asked in terms of time commitment and passion and working together as a team of eight… Also, do you have passion for our students? Do you want to see our district move forward?”

Malone said the board will conduct interviews with the applicants Wednesday.

In the meeting, the board also unanimously passed a resolution regarding a Memorandum of Understanding with the Texas Tech University College of Education regarding the TechTeach Teacher Preparation program and heard from representatives from the North Heights Alternative School about its growth.

Canyon ISD

During Monday’s regular meeting, the Canyon Independent School District Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 School Calendar.

Superintendent Darryl Flusche said the board approved an Aug. 19 start date for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The district gave the opportunity to the community to provide input on the start date, Flusche said. There were 2,300 responses given by members of the community.

The 2020-21 school year will end on May 28, 2021.

Flusche also provided an update regarding the submissions for the name and mascot for the district’s third high school.

“We have received over 290 submissions of names and mascots so we will begin the narrowing process for the high school name and mascot,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting. We certainly appreciate the whole community, parents, students and folks around the country, frankly, who submitted name suggestions and mascots for our new high school.”

There is not a finalized date where the high school name and mascot will be officially decided, he said.

On the agenda, there was an action item requesting a waiver from the Texas Education Agency about a full day pre-kindergarten program. Flusche said that request had to be put on hold due to the district waiting on information from the agency.

The next regular meeting of Canyon ISD’s Board of Education will be Jan. 13.

River Road ISD

At the regular December meeting for the River Road Independent School District Board of Trustees, the board approved measures to adopt examinations for credit by examination programs with and without prior instruction.

Superintendent Richard Kelley said the legal policy mandates the district to offer advanced placement or credit by examination. The board is responsible for adopting the exams the district uses for those purposes.

“The board adopted the credit by exam system from Texas Tech University, from the University of Texas and, for high school, the (College-Level Examination Program) exam,” Kelley said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the board honored Potter County Commissioner Leon Church and D.J. Stubben, the chief executive officer of Welcome Pardner!, as two of the district’s “Partners in Education,” an honor which goes to entities or people who promote public education as well as River Road.

The board also discussed potential updates to the high school’s weight room as well as kitchen renovations and repairs at Rolling Hills Elementary, Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy and River Road Middle School.

The next regular meeting of River Road ISD’s Board of Trustees will be Jan. 13.