12:30 p.m update: Austin will continue to have a 50% chance of rain for the rest of the afternoon before skies gradually clear later at night, the National Weather Service said.

The clearing skies and chilly north winds following a strong cold front will set up a frigid night in Central Texas. Overnight temperatures in Austin are expected to approach freezing with rural parts of the Hill Country west of Interstate 35 likely to experience below-freezing temperatures.

With Tuesday night’s low forecast to sink to 33 degrees, the city of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters for those experiencing homelessness.

Single adult men or women needing shelter should report to the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless by 5:15 p.m., a statement from the city said.

"Families in need should report to the Salvation Army by 7 p.m.," the city said. "For more info call the shelter hotline at 512-305-4233"

Tuesday forecast for Austin: Bundle up and grab an umbrella, folks: Temperatures will only rise to around 46 degrees throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 100% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m.

Forecasters expect most rainfall amounts to stay under a quarter-inch.

North winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The rain will slow up as the day rolls on, with a 50% chance of rain before 7 p.m., plus a gradual clearing of skies. The low tonight is 33 degrees.

A look at the weather service’s extended forecast includes milder temperatures and mostly sunny skies:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 56. Mostly clear at night with a low around 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 40.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. A 20 percent chance of rain at night with a low around 49.