Wednesday forecast for Austin: Sunny skies will return to Austin on Wednesday after a chilly, dreary Tuesday.

National Weather Service meteorologists are calling for an afternoon high around 56 degrees, nearly 10 degrees higher than Tuesday’s peak of 47 degrees at Camp Mabry, but still several degrees cooler than normal.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected to continue through the rest of the week, making for perfect conditions to enjoy Austin’s Trail of Lights at Zilker Park or any other festive outdoor activities.

The overnight low from Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bottom out at around 37 degrees, then jolt back up to a high around 61 degrees on Thursday.

Highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will reach the lower 70s, with overnight lows dipping into the 40s.

After that, Austin should see a gradual cool down early next week, along with another chance for some showers on Sunday night and Monday, with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Here’s a look at the forecast through the weekend:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 61 degrees.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 72 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear with a low around 45 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 72 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear with a low around 46 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees.