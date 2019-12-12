City Bank announced Thursday the 30 recipients of this year’s Community Rewards program.

More than 300,000 online votes were cast over six weeks for 100 nonprofit agencies, according to a news release from City Bank.

The top five organizations with the most votes in each of the six categories earned between $500 and $4,000.

Early Learning Center of Lubbock received an additional $3,000 for earning the most votes, totaling $7,000 toward the organization.

This year is the 12th year for City Bank’s Community Rewards program. Since its inception, City Bank has contributed $660,000 to more than 140 nonprofit groups in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

The top five finishers from the six categories and their prize amounts are:

Animal Welfare:

$500: A Place For Us Greyhounds

$1,000: Morris Safe House

$1,500: Animal Rescue of Crosby County

$2,000: Rescue Animals: Second Chance Inc.

$4,000: Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue

Health & Wellness:

$500: Lubbock County Medical Society Foundation

$1,000: Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

$1,500: Southwest Parkinson Society

$2,000: Refuge Services Inc.

$4,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation

Basic Human Needs:

$500: Slaton Senior Citizens Center

$1,000: Bill’s Backpacks

$1,500: Sick Children’s Clinic

$2,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

$4,000: Shelby’s Bridge

Education & Youth Services:

$500: Grace Lubbock Homeschool Group

$1,000: Shallowater ISD

$1,500: Roosevelt Education Foundation

$2,000: The Lubbock Chorale

$4,000: Early Learning Centers of Lubbock Inc.

Community Contribution & Leadership:

$500: Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$1,000: Volunteer Center of Lubbock

$1,500: South Plains Woodturners

$2,000: Los Hermanos Familia

$4,000: Alcove Care Inc.

Youth Development & Advocacy:

$500: Youth For Christ

$1,000: YWCA

$1,500: Project Linus Lubbock Chapter

$2,000: Texas Boys Ranch

$4,000: Holly’s Hope: No More Fears No More Tears

Six $500 “Early Rewards” were given at the kickoff event on Oct. 16. Award winners then were Volunteer Center of Lubbock, Junior League of Lubbock, Early Learning Centers, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Animal Rescue Crosby County and Texas Tech University Museum Association. Voting began Oct. 27 and ended on Dec. 8.