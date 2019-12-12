The University of Texas San Antonio on Thursday became the latest college in Texas to offer free tuition for students from low-income families.

Starting in fall 2020, UTSA will cover 100% of tuition and fees for eight semesters for Texas residents. To be eligible, students need to be ranked in the top 25% of their high school class, be admitted as a freshman for fall 2020 by Jan. 15, complete the FAFSA form, and enroll full-time each semester.

The university estimates about 4,100 students will be admitted under the program, dubbed Bold Promise. Full coverage is estimated at a $40,000 value, UTSA said. Costs will be covered by scholarships, grants or tuition exemptions from federal, state and institutional funds.

"I believe we have a responsibility to remove as many barriers to pursuing a college degree as possible," UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said at a press conference Thursday. "Bold Promise is a major leap forward in that effort."

UTSA had an enrollment of about 32,600 students in fall 2019. Fifty-six percent of students are Hispanic and 45% of undergraduates are first-generation. While UTSA is already federally designated as a Hispanic-serving institution, Eighmy said he hopes Bold Promise will reaffirm the school’s commitment to being a "Hispanic-thriving" institution.

"This program is essential to that," he said.

UTSA is the latest Texas college to offer free tuition for low-income students. Since 2008, Texas A&M has offered free tuition for students from households making less than $60,000. Over the summer, the University of Texas’ flagship campus in Austin announced it would cover tuition and fees to in-state students with household incomes of $65,000 or less a year. UT Rio Grande Valley announced a similar program in September, offering to cover costs for students from families making $75,000 or less.

"Education is one of society’s most profound social equalizers, Eighmy said Thursday. "We are all born with the same potential but not given the same opportunity. And a college degree, two or four year, pick your degree, they’re all essentially and are so impactful to one’s trajectory in life."