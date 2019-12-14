A-J Media

A 28-year-old man died in a one-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday morning on South Loop 289.

Jordan Brosius was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported about 1:26 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Loop 289, according to Lubbock police.

Investigators believe Brosius was driving a car in the westbound lanes of South Loop 289 when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete median and rolled the vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by LPD crash investigators.