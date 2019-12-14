DISMISSALS
Potter County
Potter County 181st District Court
Christopher Tyrone Monroe. Jan. 27, 2017 - Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Dismissed Dec. 4.
Ty-Kisha Nicole Scott. July 4, 2015 - Tamper with government records, defraud/harm. Dismissed Dec. 4.
Kendall Scott Johnson. March 19, 2018 - Assault public servant. Dismissed Dec. 4.
Potter County 320th District Court
Jesse Ernesto Samora. April 5, 1998 - Theft. Dismissed Dec. 5.
Potter County 108th District Court
Amanda Leann Walker. June 17, 2018 - Murder. Dismissed Dec. 2.
Chad Edward Walker. June 17, 2018 - Murder. Dismissed Dec. 2.
Potter County Court at Law No. 1
Pamela Sue Bills. Aug. 29 - Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed Dec. 3.
Jesus Ramirez-Villegas. April 12 - Theft of property, more than $750 / less than $2,500. Dismissed Dec. 3.
Potter County Court at Law No. 2
Matthew Miller. Oct. 20 - Criminal trespass. Dismissed Dec. 3.
Ishara Heritier Samson. Nov. 16 - Criminal trespass. Dismissed Dec. 5.
Mary Eilleen Albert. May 7 - Resist arrest, search or transport. Dismissed Dec. 3.
Mohamud Abdullah Awale. July 19 & 22 – Two charges of criminal trespass. Both dismissed Dec. 3.
Randall County
Randall County Court at Law No. 2
Jimmy Michael Sefcik. July 24, 2015- Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed Nov. 20.
Klayton Frank Totty. April 20, 2018 - Driving while intoxicated. Dismissed Nov. 20.
REVOCATIONS
Potter County
Potter County 47th District Court
Lonny Ray True. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Possession of a controlled substance. Punishment assessed nine months in state jail and costs.
Toni Miller. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Punishment assessed six years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.
Potter County 251st District Court
Lando Christopher Madrid. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed six months in Potter County Detention Center and costs.
Potter County 108th District Court
Amie Knapton. Judgment revoking community supervision on two charges. (1) Manufacture/delivery a controlled substance, more than 400 grams and (2) possession of marijuana, more than five pounds / less than 50 pounds. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.
Ravul Mike Ramoz. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Injury child/elderly/disabled reckless, serious bodily injury/mental. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.