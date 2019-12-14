For A-J Media

The Texas Tech Ranch Horse Team won both the Stock Horse of Texas (SHTX) Collegiate World Championship and the SHTX Collegiate Reserve Championship at the 2019 Stock Horse of Texas Collegiate World Championships last month in Abilene.

Texas Tech will be one of three teams representing the SHTX at the inaugural Collegiate Challenge at the Road to the Horse this February.

The Texas Tech red team outplaced North Central Texas College by 40 points, 257-217, and Texas A&M by 89.5 points, 257-167.5. The Texas Tech black team outplaced North Texas Central College by 4.5 points, 221.5-214, and Texas A&M by 54 points, 221.5-167.5.

“I am so proud of these students. They put their whole hearts into what they do,” said ranch horse team coach Justin Stanton. “The work they put into this event is truly admirable. I am so proud to not only bring home the championship, but the reserve title as well. To have enough talent to pull that off gets me excited for the future. Winning these titles is so important, not only for representing the university well, but also for setting the standard for up-and-coming team members. I have no questions as to whether this team will continue to conquer bigger and better things.”

Sidney Dunkel, a junior from Archer City, finished as one of the most successful members in Texas Tech Ranch Team history. Her efforts at the SHTX scored 54.5 points, making her top collegiate non pro rider in the competition.

In the novice division, Jentry Wall from Ropesville and Sarita Short from Voss swept the division taking first and second place, respectively. The team members began their time on the team with no show experience and have advanced to the next level of competition.

Other members of the ranch horse team are:

Abi Brogger from Three Forks, Montana

Grace Blackwell from Checotah, Oklahoma

Arianne Cox from Pep, New Mexico

Tyllor Ledford from Durango, Colorado

Hannah Penny from Mount Vernon

Ben McCartney from Throckmorton

Colton Baca from Vega

Shayna Smith from Silverton

Gracen Walker from Canadian

Evan Means from Valentine

Zachary O’Neal from Guthrie

Addison Fjelstad from Lake Mills, Iowa