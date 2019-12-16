25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - After 10 months of work and an estimated $1.9 million cost to taxpayers, a high-profile federal commission went out of business Wednesday saying that it couldn’t agree on any specific plan to slow the growth of Social Security, Medicare or other government benefit programs.

50 years ago:

MELBOURNE, Australia - The world’s oldest flea and the missing link in flea evolution has been discovered, according to Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization.

75 years ago:

Lubbock County had gone “over the top” in the Sixth war loan by the time the drive ended officially last night.

100 years ago:

Elder Jno. T. Smith, pastor of the Church of Christ, is now located in his new quarters on South Second St.