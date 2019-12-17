AUSTIN

Input sought for artwork

on traffic signal cabinets

The Austin Transportation Department has begun a community input process to bring civic art to two traffic signal cabinets as part of its artbox program.

The program treats signal control boxes at intersections as blank canvases for local artists to create works of civic art. The two proposed installations will be at East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Chicon Street and South Pleasant Valley Drive and South Lakeshore Boulevard.

A community input process is open in which people from the areas surrounding those intersections can vote on the Austin artist whose work best represents their community identity. Community members can fill out a survey, which is being promoted via online and in-person opportunities through Jan. 3. Communities near the selected locations can request more information by emailing matthew.ramirez@austintexas.gov or calling 512-974-9702.

This year, Austin Transportation and UP Art Studio engaged with communities to complete four artboxes in the program’s first phase.

GEORGETOWN

City to host meeting

on renaming airport

The city of Georgetown will host a public meeting to collect feedback on proposed name changes to the city’s airport and terminal.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Georgetown Council and Court building, 510 W. Ninth St.

Attendees can share feedback on the proposed names. Per the city’s facility naming policy, the city will host a 30-day public comment period to collect additional feedback after the public meeting. A formal recommendation regarding the facility name changes will be made in early 2020.

At its Nov. 12 meeting, the City Council reviewed a request to rename the Georgetown Municipal Airport to the Johnny Gantt Regional Airport and the Airport Terminal Building to the Buz Landry Terminal Building. The council appointed council members Steve Fought and Kevin Pitts, along with City Manager David Morgan and assistant city managers Laurie Brewer and Wayne Reed, to a committee to review the request.

For information: airport.georgetown.org.

BASTROP

Pet adoption event

set for Saturday

Bastrop County Animal Services, 589 Cool Water Drive, will host a Christmas Pet Adoption Extravaganza at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Dogs will be spayed/neutered with microchip, rabies vax, age appropriate vax, dewormer, heartworm prevent/testing and flea/tick control. Specials will apply.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Movies on the Hill

to screen ‘Elf’ Thursday

A Movies on the Hill screening of “Elf” will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave.

The event will feature hot chocolate and popcorn. Pets are welcome. The film is rated PG and is 97 minutes. Hosted in partnership with the Friends of Riverside ATX.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Winter workshop

takes place Friday

A winter workshop will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing Ave.

The workshop will feature crafts for kids, hot chocolate and cookies and a free raffle.

For accommodations: 512-974-3914.

CREEDMOOR

Christmas break

celebrated Thursday

The Creedmoor Community Center, 12511 RM 1625, will host Night Before Christmas Break with Santa from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The free event will feature children’s activities including reindeer games, speaking with Santa Claus and his elves, cookies from Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and gifts. There will be door prizes, music and a concession stand for food and drinks.

BUDA

Christmas art workshop

Wednesday at YMCA

The Hays Community YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, will host a Christmas art workshop at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees can create make-and-take handmade ornaments. The program is for all ages, but children ages 6 and younger will need an adult present to participate.

Registration will be at the front desk or online at bit.ly/2RKv2yx.

American-Statesman staff