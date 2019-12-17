A person was killed early Tuesday in a crash in South Austin, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics at 2:22 a.m. responded to the 100 block of the westbound service road of Ben White Boulevard for a vehicle that was reported to be on fire with a person still inside.

Medics said they received reports of bystanders trying to get the person out of the vehicle.

The area is near the road’s intersection with South Congress Avenue.

A man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, medics said.

Austin police, who had also responded to the intersection of South Congress Avenue and the westbound service road of Ben White Boulevard, said in a tweet at 3:10 a.m., that a person had died at the crash.

Multiple #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo assets on-scene of a reported Pin-in collision at 100 block of W Ben White Blvd Svrd WB (02:22); Initial reports of a vehicle "on-fire" with a "patient still inside". Reports of bystanders attempting to get out of the vehicle. More to Follow...

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 17, 2019

FINAL: Vehicle Fire/Pin-in collision at 100 block of W Ben White Blvd Svrd WB: #ATCEMSMedics have transported an unknown aged Male to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. No further information available.

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 17, 2019

Traffic fatality at Ben White Svrd WB @ S. Congress Ave. Ben White WB Svrd is closed, one lane remains open diverting traffic north bound on Congress. Expect traffic delays. PIO is not responding. Media staging area is @ the post office 3900 S. Congress. #ATXTraffic -WC6

— Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 17, 2019