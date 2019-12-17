Authorities are looking for a shooter who injured two people early Tuesday in a drive-by attack in downtown San Marcos.

San Marcos police responded around 1:10 a.m. to reports of gunfire near Harper’s sports pub at 139 E. Hopkins St. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound to the arm and graze wounds on the torso. A second person had a wound to the arm.

The two people were taken to Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle. Both were treated and released, police said.

Witnesses told police that a gunman fired five to seven shots outside of Harper’s from a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North LBJ Drive. The shooter then drove away in a silver SUV, heading east on Hopkins Street.

The shooting damaged one of the windows at Harper’s, which was closed at the time of the shooting, and caused minor interior damage, police said.

Anyone with more information about the shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts can contact police Detective Dave Campell by email at dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov or by phone at 512-753-2312.