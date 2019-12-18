Margaret Odom Martin, 92, of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away on December 16, 2019.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Patricia and husband Pat as well as a host of family and friends.

Friends and family are encouraged to gather for a time of visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 in the evening at Wayne Boze Funeral Home. A service celebrating Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 o’clock in the morning at First United Methodist Church in Waxahachie. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Burial Park.

