Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick waded into a dispute over a $450 million renovation of the Alamo, criticizing Land Commissioner George P. Bush and his feud with a group created by Rick Range, a former Republican candidate for land commissioner.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick waded into a dispute over a $450 million renovation of the Alamo, criticizing Land Commissioner George P. Bush and his feud with a group created by Rick Range, a former Republican candidate for land commissioner.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.