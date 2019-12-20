AUSTIN

We Are Blood cites

need for donations

We Are Blood, the exclusive provider of blood to over 40 Central Texas hospitals and medical facilities, is critically low on O positive and O negative blood donations and has issued an urgent call for blood donors at its three Austin-area locations or at multiple mobile drives.

Blood drives will be from Friday through Dec. 29 at the Barton Creek Mall, 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway; and Friday through Jan. 4 at the Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive. For a schedule: bit.ly/2XH8RKA.

As universal blood types, O positive and O negative blood donations serve as life-saving transfusions during medical emergencies, cancer treatments and surgeries. With both types critically low due to recent transfusion events, We Are Blood needs donations to ensure Central Texas patients have the blood they need for treatment.

Donating whole blood generally takes less than an hour and appointments can be made any day of the week.

For more information: weareblood.org/donate-blood/donation-locations.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Intersection improvements

to begin at 29th, Lamar

Construction is scheduled to begin this month on 2016 Mobility Bond-funded intersection improvements at 29th Street and North Lamar Boulevard.

When complete, the project will provide safer connections for travelers through the intersection, including people accessing Shoal Creek Trail.

Last week, crews completed a new sidewalk on 29th Street, between Guadalupe Street and North Lamar. In the coming weeks, crews will realign the three slip lanes at the intersection, increasing safety for road users. New sidewalks, shared-use path connections and raised crossings will be built, increasing connectivity and comfort for people walking and biking in the area. ADA-accessible ramps will be installed on all approaches.

Construction is anticipated to last two months and temporary closures of the slip lanes will be needed to build the improvements. Residents are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Hosack named principal

at McCallum High School

The Austin school district has hired Brandi Hosack as the new principal of McCallum High School.

Hosack has been acting principal since June. She came to the district from North Forney High School in Forney, where she was principal for one year. She has held leadership and teaching positions at Akins High School, with her last position being principal for four years.

HUTTO

Kids Night Out

Saturday at YMCA

The Hutto Family YMCA, 2200 Alliance Blvd., will host a Kids Night Out event at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Parents can drop off their children ages 13 and younger to participate in activities including gym games, a movie screening of “The Polar Express,” arts and crafts, stories and a meal. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. Space is limited.

ROUND ROCK

Kids will be entertained

so parents can shop

The Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive, will host a parents shopping day out event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The community center will entertain children ages 3-10 so parents can get holiday shopping done. Children should be dropped off with lunch and a beverage and must be potty trained.

The cost is $20 for community center members, $25 for Brushy Creek residents and $35 for nonmembers. Advance registration required.

To register: bit.ly/3500GLH.

CEDAR CREEK

Nature Park to host

Aerial Adventures

Aerial Adventures 2019 will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 Texas 71.

Attendees can climb a rock wall, navigate aerial elements and see winter decorations while riding a zip line. After the activities, there will be a campfire with hot chocolate and s’mores.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2rQv7Gh.

American-Statesman staff