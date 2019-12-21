Lamar Elks Toy Show set for Jan. 11

Prowers County Farm Bureau is sponsoring the Lamar Elks Toy Show, to be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lamar Elks Lodge, 28157 Hwy 287 South, Lamar CO., according to a news release.

The show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A wide variety of toys from new in the box, hand built, 3D printed, collectibles, antiques, children’s play toys and many other types of toys will be available to buy, trade or just admire.

Admission is $2, and children younger than 10 get in free. Sales/show tables are available for $25 each.

For more information, contact Garrett Mauch at 719-688-9787, garrettmauch@hotmail.com

Volunteer bell ringers needed; goal facing shortfall

The Salvation Army would like to remind citizens that bell ringers are still needed for the season.

"With our Christmas kettles deployed later than usual because Thanksgiving was later this year, The Salvation Army is behind on our goal for Christmas by nearly $30,000, and it is cause for concern," said Major David Atkins, Amarillo Corps officer in a release. "We hope still to raise the $200,000 needed by Christmas Eve, but we are in need of a large surge in donations, and to do that we need more volunteer bell ringers who can give two or more hours of their time at locations around Amarillo and Canyon."

Atkins said that the hand-off from one volunteer to the other at the next shift works best when done in teams that sign up together.

"If teams will sign up, then we can manage a day of bell ringing much more easily, and we aren’t playing whack-a-mole by the staff hurrying about to fill vacancies!"

Sign-ups can be done at registertoring.com. An individual can schedule the date, location, and hours they want to ring the bell. The Salvation Army encourages volunteers to sign up for the Register to Ring online scheduling, a program that has the advantage of cutting expenses that are directed to programs. More than 80 cents of each donated dollar are dedicated to meeting basic needs in Amarillo and Canyon.

For more information, contact Quintin Marquez at The Salvation Army, (806) 373-6631.