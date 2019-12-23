The Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting an End of December Cook-Off from Dec. 28-29, at Oakdale Park.

Normally, the chili cook-off is held in February and is called the U.S. Open.

“This one next weekend is to help offset expenses for the U.S. Open,” said event promoter Donna Conrad.

An organization called CASI (Chili Appreciation Society International) holds chili cook-offs where the chili cookers earn points to be able to cook in the international chili competition in November. The proceeds from the U.S. Open cook-off in February will go toward the Somervell Cancer Society.

“We cook for all kinds of charities,” Conrad said. “We cook for volunteer fire departments, churches, schools, memorials...we cook for families that are in need. We do these cookoffs for various charities and we’re international.”

On Saturday, the chili entry fee is $20 and the turn-in time is 2 p.m. The beans entry fee is $5 and the turn in-time is noon with a 100 percent payback to the top three.

On Sunday, the chili entry fee is $20 and the turn-in time is noon.

“Everybody is welcome. It’s a family event so just come out, have fun and judge some chili,” Conrad added.

To be a judge, participants have to be 18 years or older and will need to call the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau at 254-897-3081. For cook-off information, call 254-855-2767.