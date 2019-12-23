The remains of more than 30 people that were exhumed from a historically segregated section of East Austin’s Oakwood Cemetery are set to be reburied and honored in early 2020.

The remains were discovered beneath the cemetery’s chapel in 2017 after city crews began work on a restoration project, including stabilizing the 100-year-old structure, and rehabilitating restrooms doors and lighting. Archaeologists found alongside the bodies artifacts that included a solarized amethyst glass stopper, a stoneware fragment with a maker’s mark, an iron horseshoe and assorted keys.

The chapel was constructed in 1914 in a racially segregated portion of the cemetery.

Since the discovery, city employees have sent the bodies to Texas State University for testing that could provide information on race, ethnicity, age, sex, cause of death and other details about the people who were buried there. The testing, however, will not produce information on their identities.

Former City Council Member Ora Houston, whose district included the cemetery, said the project to exhume, study and return the remains are shining examples of what the city should do when a sensitive situation like this develops.

Construction crews, archaeologists and community members all engaged with the project, and city leaders have listened to them, she said.

"Everyone involved in that project felt it was so important to ensure that the remains that were located would be first studied by Texas State and then reinterred," Houston said. "If we could not determine exactly whether they were males or females, gentiles or Jews or Christian, black, white, Hispanic, that we would invite clergy that represented the individuals that we thought were buried there and ask them to participate in the reinterment of their remains."

Kim McKnight, environmental conservation program manager for Austin Parks and Recreation, said officials plan to hold a ceremony early next year to honor the people who were buried beneath the chapel and unveil a permanent memorial to them, along with a digital exhibit.

"We also intend to develop an interpretive plan and signage for this general area, which is historically known as a racially segregated area," McKnight said. "It's a complicated section with a complicated history, and the interpretive plan helps us explore ways to tell that story better than we are now."

McKnight said a report from Texas State University outlining the findings of their testing should be made public early in 2020, though no specific dates have been nailed down.

"The parks department is looking forward to the next phase of this process. This is the opportunity for us to honor the people who have been rediscovered, and I think that we see this as an opportunity to tell some stories and do our best to interpret the lives to the best of our ability," she said. "We're fortunate to be able to have the chapel there as a space in which we can do that."

Texas State researchers could determine how long ago the bodies were buried at Oakwood, Austin’s oldest cemetery. Oakwood was founded in 1839 and historians believe the section around the chapel was full by 1890, so the graves likely belong to post-Reconstruction-era African-Americans.

Houston at the time had lamented the way history had treated the graves.

"My heart stopped when I heard that, in 1914, a chapel was built on top of graves," Houston said. "Because I’m sure, at that point, people knew there were graves in that part of the cemetery. The lack of humanity hit me."