25 years ago:

Two new hyper-destructive handgun bullets - one designed to do maximum damage to human tissue, a second that can penetrate body armor - are about to go on sale despite the objections of police and gun control advocates.

50 years ago:

A major winter storm, after sweeping the East Coast, stranded Christmas travelers and dumped as much as two feet of snow in some parts of New England Friday.

75 years ago:

If all Axis broadcasts in Europe and Asia were to pursue the propaganda line recently followed by the Japanese in their broadcasts to the Malayan people, the United States would become more and more highly regarded by Axis-conquered people everywhere.

100 years ago:

The coal situation in Lubbock is considerably relieved during the past week. Three cars were received here Monday and any got coal that were just about out.