It was a quiet, foggy Saturday morning in a neighborhood near Pflugervile as Ben Nguyen pointed to the spot where he said he saw former University of Texas at San Antonio football player Michael Egwuagu lying naked in the street Friday evening while covered in blood.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with murder overnight after he was accused by deputies of fatally stabbing his sister Friday evening at a home on the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane, according to the Travis County sheriff’s office.

His sister, whom officials still had not named Saturday, was possibly pregnant, investigators said.

"This was a shock for us," Nguyen said from his front porch Saturday. "It’s not something we expected to happen here. They were good people."

Nguyen said Egwuagu’s hands and feet were covered in blood as he sat on the curb following his sister’s stabbing at around 5 p.m. Friday. He said when deputies arrived shortly afterward, Egwuagu took a knee and followed instructions while being arrested.

Authorities said they found the woman inside and tried to save her and her possible unborn child, but were unsuccessful. However, investigators were waiting for the results of an autopsy Saturday afternoon to officially confirm she was pregnant, officials said.

Details of who else might have been in the home during the stabbing, who lives in the home or what type of object was used in the stabbing had yet to be released Saturday afternoon.

Liskenia Tena, another neighbor who lives directly beside the home where the woman’s death occurred, said her husband was returning home from work when he also saw Egwuagu outside covered in blood.

Tena said she was outside moments before Egwuagu walked out of the home.

"I feel bad," Tena said while crying at her doorstep Saturday. "This is a quiet neighborhood. She and her husband were very nice. They were very quiet."

Egwuagu played safety at UTSA from 2013 until 2016, according to the university’s website.