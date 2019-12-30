Texas gas prices have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88/g while the most expensive is $5.19/g, a difference of $3.31/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57/g today. The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.42/g, up 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.39/g.

San Antonio- $2.18/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.16/g.

Austin- $2.24/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.19/g.

"The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories, sending oil to multi-month highs above $61 and gasoline prices following. However, weakness will likely return to gasoline prices in January and February as demand weakens, so perhaps all is not lost. As we say goodbye to 2019, here are some interesting figures from this decade: the U.S. consumed 1.25 trillion gallons of gasoline, which is enough volume to raise Lake Superior's level 2.3 inches, having spent $3.625 trillion on gasoline alone, and driving 31.25 trillion miles, enough for 5,208 round trips to Pluto on the consumed gasoline. With 2019 nearly behind us, many are asking what lays ahead for 2020? GasBuddy will be releasing our 2020 Fuel Outlook this week, and in it, answers to many asked questions about how bad gas prices will get over the coming 365 days."