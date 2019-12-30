PREMONT - Progess is being made at Premont Independent School District.

Each month more and more is being done to the district’s newest elementary school and taking shape. Crews have laid out the foundation, the column and beam steel frame structure that will support the building has been erected. Classrooms are starting to look like classrooms.

The new elementary campus is possible because Premont residents voted on a $10.6 million bond during the May 2017 election. The bond ensured that children would have a new elementary campus for a better and safer learning environment. The current elementary campus was built in the 1950s and is in very bad condition.

The old campus was designed and constructed for natural ventilation. It does not meet today's safety and educational requirements as mandated by State regulations.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1:30 p.m.