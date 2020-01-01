Esmeralda Hornea was at a party Tuesday evening celebrating the new year. When she returned home that night, she discovered her East Austin apartment had caught fire, destroying everything she owned.

She was informed by officials Wednesday morning that the cause of the fire was fireworks.

"My TV, my everything is ruined," she said. "We lost everything."

Hornea is among 16 residents displaced by the overnight fire at the Mueller City View Apartments at 1100 Reinli St. Ten adults, six children and a dog were displaced by the fire, which spread to four apartments.

Fire officials said crews responded to the fire just after midnight, which caused $450,000 in damages. No one was injured.

An Austin Fire Department official said arson investigators charged one adult with a Class C misdemeanor for illegaly using fireworks in the city.

The Fire Department tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon showing fireworks going off at the apartment complex overnight.

"This right here is exactly why we say you should leave fireworks to the professionals," the tweet said.

Hornea said she plans to stay with a family member while her apartment undergoes repairs.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I can’t stay here," she said.

On Wednesday, crews could be seen working to remove water from the apartments.

Jonathan Brockway, a general contractor working to clean up the apartments, said repairs could take between four to six months.

"We don’t want water sitting there because it’s going to cause more damage," he said, adding the apartments will be boarded up until residents can safely return.

Managing agent Gus Villegas said the apartment complex is working to temporarily house residents at other units in the community or at sister sites.

He said the extent of the damage is not completely known.

"Nobody was hurt, thank God," he said. "That’s the most important part."

