25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Education Testing Service said Saturday it will resume Tuesday giving the computerized version of its Graduate Record Examination.

50 years ago:

Sober or tipsy, worshipful or rambunctious, Lubbock residents by the thousands welcomed 1970 and a new decade with almost unlimited variety at the stroke of midnight Wednesday.

75 years ago:

As the curtain draws on another milestone in calendar history, traditional open houses are planned today and Monday for town, church and military groups.

100 years ago:

The house warming at the home of Rev. and Mrs. W.A. Bowen in the new Baptist parsonage on Broadway last Wednesday evening proved a highly enjoyable occasion.