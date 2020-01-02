A Brownwood man remained jailed Thursday following his Christmas Eve arrest on an allegation that he caused bleeding on the brain of his 4-month-old son, authorities said.

Luis Alfonso Perez, 23, is charged with injury to a child/aggravated assault, Brown County Jail records state. Perez’s bond is set at $100,000.

According to an email from Brownwood police:

Officers were dispatched Dec. 24 to an apartment in the 1500 block of Terrace in Brownwood regarding a medical emergency. The 4-month-old child was the victim in this call and was transported to the Brownwood Regional Medical Center, where he was being treated for bleeding on the brain.

The child was flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Detectives interviewed Perez on Dec. 27 and Perez admitted in an interview to causing the child’s injuries, police said via email.

Police described additional incidents via email including:

Friday, Dec. 27

David Ferguson, 69, of Brownwood, was arrested on charges of arson and criminal mischief in connection with a fire at his deceased parents’ home. Ferguson remained jailed Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000.

Ferguson was arrested after police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Durham on a criminal mischief report. The complainant believed her brother brother broke into their deceased parent’s residence and started a fire inside the home.

Officers contacted the complainant and Ferguson. Officers learned Ferguson had been living in Mexico for about 17 years. Ferguson arrived at the complainant’s home unannounced Christmas morning, walked in the back door and wanted a portion of the family inheritance from their parents’ passing. They spoke and ate a meal before Ferguson left.

On the morning of Dec. 27, the complainant, concerned that Ferguson was at the parents’ home, drove there and saw a fire on the outside and inside of the residence.

Officers were contacted and interviewed Ferguson, who was arrested.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Juan Negron-Santiago Jr., 18, of Brownwood, was arrested on three charges of burglary of a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Southside on a report that two people were seen stealing items from parked vehicles.

Officers located the adult male suspect, who was identified as Negron-Santiago. The suspect admitted to taking items from parked vehicles and possessed property at the time of the interview, police said.

Monday, Dec. 30

• Assault, unlawful restraint — 2600 block of Memorial Park.

• Theft of impact driver — Weakley-Watson.

• Vehicle burglary — 100 block of West Commerce.

• Scam — Police were dispatched to the UPS facility, where a victim said she was scared out of approximately $10,000. No solid suspect information was available.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

• Traffic stop — 1100 block of Austin. Ruperto Negron, 32, of Brownwood, was arrested on warrants for invasive visual recording and unlawful display/promotion of intimate material, and on new charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

• Hit-and-run, DWI — 1800 block of Coggin. The suspect vehicle was located in the 1400 block of Brady, and the driver was taken to Brownwood Regional Medical Center for treatment.

• Traffic stop — 400 block of West Adams. Samuel Sanchez Jr., 30, of Brownwood, was arrested on warrants for driving with an invalid license and failure to appear and on a new charge of possession of a controlled substance.