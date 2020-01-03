Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The week will end with sunshine and nice temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures increase to a high near 62 degrees, forecasters said.

Northwest winds blowing 5 to 15 mph during the day could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Temperatures will decrease at night to a low around 40 degrees, forecasters said. Evening skies will start out mostly cloudy before gradually becoming clear.

The weekend will be sunny and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 71. Clear at night with a low around 42.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72. Clear at night with a low around 43.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 61. North winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Clear at night with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 70.