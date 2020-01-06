This Thursday, Jan. 9, Somervell County voters have a chance to get to know candidates for the Republican primary election with a forum organized by the Somervell County Republican Club at the Somervell County Citizens Center, 209 SW Barnard St. in Glen Rose.

Republican Party Chair Deedee Jones said that there will be a social time starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by introduction of each candidate starting at 7 p.m.

After that, candidates will be seated at tables, available to meet and greet local residents attending.