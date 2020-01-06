Interstate 35 (Hays County): Alternating closures in both directions between Exit 196-York Creek Road and Exit 200-Centerpoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Blanco River and Yarrington Road exit from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The northbound left lane will be closed between the Yarrington Road exit and the Yarrington overpass from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November. Traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound left lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Rutherford Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Hermitage Drive and the Rundberg on-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the entrance ramp will also be closed. The southbound two left lanes will be closed between Rutherford Lane and Huntland Drive from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Barwood Park and Powell Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound FM 1327 exit No. 223 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and the southbound right lane will also be closed at the exit until the next entrance ramp. No access to/from Powell Lane from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday; detour via Wonsley and Georgian Drives.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the frontage road will also be reduced to one lane between Interstate 35 and the exit. The turnarounds in both directions will be closed at Loyola Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The north to south turnaround at Manor/Springdale Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Blackson and St. Johns avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Interstate 35 and Gessner Drive until July.

U.S. 290 East: Various closures in both directions between FM 734-Parmer Lane and Greenbury Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures of the westbound main lanes and frontage roads under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as needed; follow signs for detours. The westbound entrance ramp west of Texas 130 will be closed or reduced to one lane as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday; use next ramp. The right lane on the eastbound frontage road and the ramp to southbound Texas 130 will be closed 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as needed; follow signs for detours. The westbound entrance ramp west of West Gate Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday; use next ramp.

Texas 71: The eastbound entrance ramp from Riverside Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday; detour via southbound U.S. 183 to nearest crossover. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August.

Texas 130: The northbound right lane and entrance ramp from Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour via Blue Bluff to U.S. 290. Alternating northbound closures between FM 973 and Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Southbound Exit No. 439 to Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour using previous exits. Alternating closures for southbound Exits No. 436 to Parmer Lane and No. 437 to U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9.a.m. to 3 pm Monday through Friday; reduced to one southbound lane in this area as well as needed. The southbound frontage road will be closed between Parmer Lane and U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 138: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car between County Road 224 and Texas 195 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Slow moving work crews on the southbound right shoulder between U.S. 183 and RM 2222 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; locations will change daily.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 620 (Texas 45 N): The westbound right lane will be closed between Wyoming Springs Drive and Smyers Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between Weber Street and Blake Manor Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

FM 972: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car as needed between County Road 239 and Texas 95 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with Saturday closures possible until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through February.

RM 2222: The westbound right lane will be closed east of Paradox Cove Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Walker or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road and Gardner Road.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: The westbound right turn lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way until March 19.

Powell Lane: No access to/from Powell Lane from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour via Wonsley and Georgian drives.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through March.