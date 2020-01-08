After a mixed bag of results in the Highland Park tournament, the Midlothian High School boys soccer team made their home debut on Tuesday by pulling out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Waco Midway at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.

After going down by two in the first half, the Panthers fought back in the second half. Tanner Henderson opened the scoring off a Justin Barnett assist. With five seconds left to play, Alex Hernandez netted the equalizer off a corner kick.

It was Senior Night for the Panthers, and the team’s 17 seniors were honored.

The remainder of the home games for the Panthers will be at the newly-refurbished W.G. Roesler Athletic Complex at MHS. Their first match at the new ground will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against Waxahachie.

The Panthers (1-1-2) opened the season on Thursday in the Highland Park tournament with a 3-2 loss against Waco High. Barnett and Nick Arenare each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

The team then battled to a 2-2 tie against host Highland Park on Friday, with Juan Martinez scoring both goals for MHS. Jairo Moreno and Barnett assisted on each respective goal.

MHS closed out with a 2-0 victory against Wylie on Saturday. Barnett scored off an assist by Hernandez, and Adrian Worsham followed on an assist by Martinez. Dalton Wolf, Zeke Compton and Caden Hyndman split the shutout in goal.

The Panthers will compete in a tournament in Aledo starting on Thursday, and will open against Fort Worth South Hills at noon. Next Wednesday, the Panthers will travel to Carrollton to face R.L. Turner at Standridge Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Ladies compete at HP

HIGHLAND PARK — The Midlothian Lady Panthers managed a tie, a loss and a win in season-opening action at the Highland Park tournament last weekend.

The Lady Panthers began the year with a 0-0 draw against San Antonio Alamo Heights on Thursday as Zoe Boldt posted the clean sheet in goal.

On Friday against host Highland Park, junior Mariah Griffin scored the team’s first goal of the 2020 season during the second half, but the Lady Scots took a 2-1 win. Senior Kaleigh Naizer got the assist on the goal, and Boldt also made a huge save on a penalty kick.

Then on Saturday, MHS got into the win column with a 1-0 win over Rockwall as senior Sydnee Garner found the net off a cross from freshman Taylor Thibodeau in the second half.

The Lady Panthers will participate in the Aledo tournament starting Thursday with a game against Fort Worth Paschal at 1:30 p.m. The tournament continues through Saturday. MHS will also host Saginaw Chisholm Trail next Monday at 7:15 p.m. at MISD Multipurpose Stadium.