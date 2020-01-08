A Bastrop County man is facing charges after an investigation into illegal deer hunting led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Ryan Sessions, 33, has been charged with tampering with identification after Texas game wardens found he had been illegally hunting whitetail buck deer without a license and was found to have scratched away a serial number from a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

On Dec. 1, a Texas game warden drove to Sessions’ home in McDade and noticed game feeders and a deer blind as he drove through the property to Sessions’ home. When he got to the man’s home, he noticed a maroon Polaris Ranger utility terrain vehicle that was locked and chained to a support beam.

“In plain sight I could see that the serial number/VIN placard, which is normally found below the back seat of this particular make of UTV, had been tampered with and scratched out with something sharp, making the numbers unreadable,” the warden wrote in Session’s arrest affidavit.

He then found a hidden serial number on the vehicle, and after he cross-referenced the number with dispatch, he found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Galveston County, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also obtained a search warrant for Sessions’ mobile camper, which yielded papers with pricing information of the vehicle.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 18. His bail was set at $75,000.