A person who was killed in a Wednesday night crash was not wearing a seat belt, Williamson County officials said.

Northbound traffic on Parmer Lane at Anderson Mill Road, south of Texas 45 and Cedar Park, was shut down at 10 p.m. because of a crash involving one vehicle.

Officials provided an update on Thursday around 6:23 a.m. saying that one person had died in the crash.

Update: The single-vehicle crash resulted in a one fatality.

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) January 9, 2020

*Fatality* Single car collision with rear occupant believed not to be wearing safety belt. https://t.co/mCPxpCxN1z

— Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) January 9, 2020